Police investigating a shooting incident in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigating a shooting incident in a neighborhood Tuesday.

Police received phone calls around 11 a.m. saying shots were fired on Peru Street in Willimantic.

Neighbors say that a car drove by the house, shot at it, and then sped off. A woman and child ran into the house,  barricaded themselves inside.

Police are on scene investigating.

