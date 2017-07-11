× Police investigating fatal crash in Granby; East Street closed

GRANBY — East Street in Granby is closed due to the investigation of a vehicle, pedestrian fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened around at 7:30 p.m. Police said an adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle operator remained on scene and was uninjured.

Police said reconstruction team is heading to the scene and the road closure estimate is four hours. Best alternate route is Mechanicsville Road.

