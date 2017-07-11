× State police troopers to pay respects to fallen NYPD officer

MERIDEN — On Tuesday morning, Connecticut State Troopers will be traveling to the Bronx to honor a fallen NYPD officer. That officer, Miosotis Familia, will have her funeral and her wake was Monday and thousands came out to pay their respects. And Connecticut state troopers will be traveling to the Bronx this morning to show their support.

Early Wednesday morning, the 48-year-old officer was sitting in an NYPD mobile command unit when police said the gunman, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, shot and killed her. They believe he targeted her at random. He was later shot and killed by police.

Over the weekend, Familia’s sister spoke at a crowded vigil outside the 46th precinct where she worked and on Monday people waited in line for hours at her wake. Many people who had never even met her came out to pay their respects and say good-bye. Thousands are expected at world changers church for her funeral Tuesday. State troopers left from Meriden and from Bridgeport to attend the funeral.

Familia leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins — a boy and a girl. People in her community said they feel for the pain the family is going through.