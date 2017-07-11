× Three men arrested following illegal firearms transaction in Hartford

HARTFORD – Police have arrested three men following surveillance on a suspect involved in an illegal firearms exchange and sale by a convicted felon.

Police said they received confidential information that the gun exchange was going to take place in the area of Wayland Street in Hartford on July 10. Police then set up surveillance and observed the suspect as he engaged in the illegal transaction.

A Felony motor vehicle stop was put in place on Airport Road once the transaction was completed. The vehicle fled but was then slowed down by a deployed StopStick. Two firearms thrown from the suspect vehicle during the incident were recovered once the vehicle became immobile, and the suspects were taken into custody.

In total, 3 suspects, two of which were convicted felons, were arrested. Evidence recovered from the vehicle included:

Ruger SR9 9mm semi-auto pistol

Charter Arms Bulldog .44 caliber revolver

Remington Model 870 12 Gauge Shotgun (stolen from Suffield, CT in June)

97 additional 12 gauge ammo

43 additional .38 special ammo

7 bags of cocaine

1 bag of marijuana

US currency

Jayvian Rodriguez, 20; Luis Diaz, 19; and Nadiel Rodriguez, 23, all from Hartford, were arrested and charged with multiple weapons violations. In addition, Diaz was also charged for narcotics possession and sales related violations. He was also previously arrested back in February when he was found in possession of a stolen handgun.