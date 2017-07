Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- A woman in Florida was shaken up by a lightning strike and it was all caught on camera.

Security video shows the with an umbrella crossing the parking lot when she was jolted by a lighting strike.

Suprisingly, the woman is okay after a brief visit from the hospital. According to police, the bolt came down about a 100 yards away but even at that distance, lightning can cause injuries.

The woman said she felt a shock and described the strike as a burning sensation.