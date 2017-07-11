× West Haven firefighter’s house catches fire, killing 20 kittens

WEST HAVEN – Firefighters said about 20 kittens died in a house fire that broke out in West Haven on Monday.

Russ Winters, a West Haven firefighter of 41 years, said he was working his second job in East Haven when he received an alert on his phone that his house was on fire.

Winters said the fire started in an electrical outlet that had nothing plugged into it in the master bedroom. Winters’ wife, daughter, and 10-year-old grandchild were in the home when the fire broke out. His family was able to get out in time, but the 20 or so kittens, who were supposed to be given away to people who wanted them, sadly didn’t make it.

Winters said he and his family are currently staying at a Milford hotel and are being assisted in looking for a rental property, as their home will need to be rebuilt.