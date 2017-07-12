× 15-year-old arrested after stealing car, almost hitting Metro-North crew in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Ansonia Police say they’ve arrested an unidentified 15-year-old after he stole a car and leading police on a chase.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. in Ansonia where police received a call about a stolen car that was parked on Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they learned that a gold Saturn Vue, owned by the CIty of Ansonia and used by the City’s Blight officer, had been stolen. The car had the keys in the ignition.

Officers were able to locate the car traveling southbound on North Main Street toward East Main Street. Officers continued to try to stop the car, but it kept going. It eventually drove to the end of the street behind Valley Electric and climbed the flood wall. Then, the suspect drove the car north along the sop of the floodwall and entered onto the Metro-North Railroad tracks. The car kept going along the tracks and almost struck a Metro-North crew working on the railway. Finally, the car was disabled on the tracks. When officers found the car, the suspect was gone.

Officers continued to search the area and sale a male matching the description given and pursued him on food in the Farrell/Ansonia COpper and Brass Property along North Main Street. Officers from Derby, Seymour, Ansonia, and Metro-North formed a perimeter in the area and began to search. Eventually officers surrounded a building and the Ansonia and Seymour K-9 officers and their dogs entered.

A short time later, the suspect was located by Seymour K-9’s and was taken into custody.

Ansonia police say the suspect arrested was a 15-year-old, and won’t release his name or address.

He’s being charged with Larceny, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief among other charges.

The suspect was taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.