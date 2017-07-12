× 19-year-old woman, tied up in basement for sex, escapes when suspect left for court

WARNING: This post contains graphic content

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges, accused of tying up a woman in the basement of a Milwaukee home, and forcing her to have sex with multiple men according to FOX6.

There was a disturbing secret in the basement of the home on Milwaukee's north side.

The 69-year-old woman who owns the three-family home said she didn't know what was taking place below her feet during the fall of 2016. Police say 24-year-old Benjamin Hooks had a 19-year-old woman tied up in the basement for sex.

According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old came to live at the home in order to care for the 69-year-old homeowner. The victim told police "soon after, people started showing up and taking over the house," including Hooks.

"Some guys come in -- they push right in and they start going around," the homeowner said.

Investigators said Hooks kept the woman locked up -- sometimes forcing her to wear a dog collar and stay in a dog cage. Police said Hooks would blindfold her while she was forced to have sex with multiple men while she was tied down. The victim said she "would usually get one to two meals each day," which she had to share with a pit bull that was locked in the room with her.

"There are just groups of guys -- people -- who are around the neighborhood. Groups of people, right? He came in, snuck in after someone moved out," the homeowner said.

The victim said she was able to escape when Hooks left the house for a court appearance. Records show Hooks is facing charges in a separate case involving human trafficking. The victims in that case are a 20-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

Another man leaving the home on Tuesday called Hooks a "good guy," and said "I don't know anything about that," when presented with the allegations against Hooks.

Hooks has a total of three open cases, filed between January and May of 2017.

Read more about the incident at FOX6.