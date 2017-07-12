East Haven man arrested after motorcycle accident that killed West Haven man in April

WEST HAVEN — West Haven police arrested a man for his role in a fatal crash that happened on April 27.

Police said the crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Lamson Street. A motorcycle driver, Jose Rodriquez of West Haven, succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, Frank Zachey, 67, of East Haven, was arrested for negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to grant right of way.

The investigation was completed by the West Haven Police Major Accident Unit. After reviewing video evidence, witness statements and scene evidence, it was determined that Zachey was at fault for the crash.