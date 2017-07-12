Firefighters battling large fire in Bridgeport; Stratford Avenue Bridge closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Bridgeport firefighters are currently battling a large fire on Stratford Avenue.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at the former AGI vacant rubber factory site. The factory is located at 141 Stratford Avenue, near the Stratford Avenue Bridge.

Chief Thode said that three ladder trucks and a fire boat are on site and working on extinguishing the fire. At this time, the fire is under control and is an exterior operation. Due to this being an old vacant building, Chief Thode said no firefighter will be entering inside the factory.

Stratford Avenue at the Bridge is temporarily closed while as firefighters continue work to extinguish the fire.