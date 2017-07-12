× FOX61 First on the Scene: Firefighters battle Wallingford storage facility blaze

WALLINGFORD – A portion of a building at a commercial storage facility in Wallingford has been ravaged by an overnight fire.

The two-alarm fire happened at around 1 a.m. on North Plains Industrial Road.

Fire crews from Wallingford and Meriden working together to get the blaze under control.

The buildings have 16 storage units, eight on each side and house everything from self-employed folks like electricians, plumbers, landscapers to personal units with boats and motorcycles.

Officials said at least five units have significant damage with smoke filling much of the building.

One person named Ralph, who rents here at the storage facility, told FOX61 he heard four loud bangs at around 1 a.m. and then minutes later saw smoke at the top of this unit. He rushed outside and saw the fire on the other side of the building and by that time the fire department was there.

“We have significant damage in there, the roof is sagging,” said Deputy Chief Joe Czentnar of the Wallingford Fire Department. “There is structural damage that makes this unsafe.”

Czentnar said there were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.