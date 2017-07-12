× Granby man killed after being struck by car, police investigating

GRANBY — Granby police say they are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian on East Street Tuesday night.

Police say the man who died was Matthew Smith, 55, of Granby. Smith he was leading an ox between fields at the time when Roger Newton, 17, of Granby, struck Smith around 7:30 p.m. Newton was the only person in the car at the time and stayed at the scene. Newton was not injuried.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, and the animal was also struck but did not sustain serious injuries.

Police say the incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.