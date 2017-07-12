Gymboree closing 350 stores after filing for bankruptcy
SAN FRANCISCO — Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as its works to restructure in bankruptcy.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June. Traditional retailers have been struggling to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
The closing sales at impacted stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
Four Gymboree stores, along with four Crazy 8 and one Janie and Jack will close in Connecticut:
Gymboree
Shoppes at Buckland Hills
194 Buckland Hills Drive,
#2152
Manchester
860.648.0146
Gymboree
Meriden Square Mall
470 Lewis Avenue
Suite #1000
Meriden
203.238.1900
Gymboree
Connecticut Post Mall
1201 Boston Post Road
Milford
203.877.4286
Gymboree
Crystal Mall
850 Hartford Turnpike
Waterford
860.437.8221
Crazy 8
Brass Mill Center
495 Union Street
Waterbury
203.759.0797
Crazy 8
Crystal Mall
850 Hartford Turnpike,
Space #H120
Waterford
860.437.3152
Crazy 8
Tanger Outlets Westbrook
314 Flat Rock Place,
Suite #B110
Westbrook
860.399.6035
Crazy 8
Meriden Square
470 Lewis Avenue
Meriden
203.235.0520
Janie and Jack
Greenwich Ave
107 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich
203.422.5080