How social media can impact a student-athlete

HARTFORD--  Social media, a platform that can either make or break a coach's decision in allowing a player to join a team.

These days, any activity on social is media is usually documented. With so many search tools, it's hard to hide anything. As student-athletes are on summer break, that means a lot more time is on their hands.

For those students that hope to either become or continue being student-athletes once classes resume,  some of those posts in the digital world can transform into their biggest real world hurdles.

