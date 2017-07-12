Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and humid with a couple of chances for thunderstorms as a cold front lurks nearby. Neither of those days look like washouts.

The humidity will finally drop on Friday with lower humidity along with a cooler northeasterly wind. A few lingering showers are likely as well.

Early indications are that this upcoming weekend could be a delightful one, with sunshine and temperatures again into the 80s. The humidity likely won’t be all that bad, as dew points are projected to stay the 60 degree range at this point.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm, still humid, Chance shower or thunderstorm (mainly in the afternoon). High: mid-upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, less humid. A few showers likely. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

