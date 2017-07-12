Man checks single can of beer for flight across Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Talk about traveling light.

According to The Daily Mail, a man on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Perth, Australia, decided to check in one item as his luggage: a single can of Emu Export.

The passenger checked the single can of beer to surprise the airport staff. The Daily Mail said the scheme was concocted by a friend who works at the airport.

“We hatched the plan as a laugh — I half didn't expect it to come out the other end,” he said.

This might sound strange to some, but to Peter Ellis, who works for the site FlightMood, said sending Austalian beer is pretty common.

"Export being checked in as baggage is not an uncommon sight so I wasn't even surprised,” he said.

Hopefully he didn't drink the beer hot.