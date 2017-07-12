× Manchester police searching for missing woman last seen Thursday

MANCHESTER — Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing woman.

Manchester police said 34-year-old Philomena Palestini has been missing since July 6. Palestini is 5’4″, 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was reportedly heading to Hartford but never arrived at her destination.

If you recognize her or have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.