Middletown mayor announces run for governor

MIDDLETOWN — City Mayor Dan Drew announced his 2018 candidacy for governor of Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.
Mayor Drew is the first Democrat to announce he was exploring a run for governor following the announcement of Gov. Dannel Malloy stating he won’t seek re-election.
Since forming his exploratory committee, Drew has raised more than $177,000 dollars.
Drew, who was elected mayor of Middletown in 2010, is serving his third term as Middletown’s mayor, having been recently re-elected to the city’s first four-year mayoral term.
