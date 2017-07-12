Middletown mayor announces run for governor

MIDDLETOWN — City Mayor Dan Drew announced his 2018 candidacy for governor of Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Drew is the first Democrat to announce he was exploring a run for governor following the announcement of Gov. Dannel Malloy stating he won’t seek re-election.

Since forming his exploratory committee, Drew has raised more than $177,000 dollars.

Drew, who was elected mayor of Middletown in 2010, is serving his third term as Middletown’s mayor, having been recently re-elected to the city’s first four-year mayoral term.

To learn more about mayor Drew, click here.