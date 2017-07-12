× New Haven man arrested after taking money from Dunkin Donuts, leading police on pursuit

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say they’ve arrested a New Haven man after he stole money from a Dunkin Donuts, and lead police on a pursuit.

The report of a burglary came in just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Dunkin Donuts at 938 Dixwell Avenue. Police say that Hector Otero, 41, of New Haven, had forced the drive-thru windows open and took two cash register drawers. A witness was able to provide police with a description of Otero’s car that fled from the area at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, Sergeant Eric Goclowski found Otero in the car which was stolen earlier out of Seymour, traveling on Prospect Street. Police attempted a motor vehicle stop on Whitney Ave, but as Sergeant Goclowski approached Otero, he fled southbound on Whitney. Police say Otero committed numerous motor vehicle violations before he struck a parked car on Exchange Street in New Haven.

Otero then fled the car, causing police to pursue him on foot. Sergeant Goclowski then located Otero who was hiding under a backyard deck.

Police found the stolen cash register drawers in the car, and arrested Otero. He was charged with Burglary, Larceny, evading responsibility among several charges. He was detained on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court July 12th.