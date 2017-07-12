× Orange Police search for TD Bank robbery suspect

ORANGE — Orange Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a TD Bank on Boston Post Road Tuesday.

Around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the TD Bank at 175 Boston Post Road on the report of a robbery. A black female wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, sunglasses, and a wig gave a teller a note demanding money.

The bank teller gave the suspect the cash and the suspect then walked out of the bank, and into a parking lot across the street where she discarding the t-shirt, wig and sunglasses.

A black vehicle, possibly a newer Ford Fusion operated by a black male was seeing pulling up next to the female and drove her away from the scene.

It appeared the car had a New Jersey License plate, and 3 of the characters on the plate may have been “G 1 1”

Orange Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them at 203-891-2130.