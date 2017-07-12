× Sandy Hook man dead after a boat collision on Lake Zoar in Newtown, EnCon police investigating

NEWTOWN — DEEP officials say a Sandy Hook man is dead after a boat collision on Lake Zoar in Newtown Tuesday night.

EnCon police say that the vessel that Randall Pineau, 52, of Sandy Hook, was in the lake in the area of the Mohawk Trail in Sandy Hook when his vessel was hit by a ski boat around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Pineau was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Pinequs wife, Katherine, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

DEEP officials say that there were a total of 6 people on the two vessels, four on the pontoon boat, and two on the ski boat. One other person suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene.

Assisting EnCon Police at the scene were the Newtown Police Department, Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Lake Zoar Marine Patrol , and the Connecticut State Police.

The EnCon Boating Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.