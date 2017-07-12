Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning issued for portions of northern Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s hot, hazy and humid out there this afternoon. With plenty of instability, scattered storms will be firing up for the rest of the afternoon into early tonight. Any storms that develop will be moving very slowly and will have the ability to produce a lot of rain over a short period of time. That’s why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hartford, Tolland, Windham and Litchfield Counties until 9 PM.

Storms have also had a history of producing hail, some up to the size of quarters in areas like Granby and Suffield.

Storms will diminish in coverage after 8-9 PM tonight. The rest of the evening and overnight will be calm with areas of fog, warm and humid conditions.

Then on Thursday we will do it all over again. Once again the day will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun along with a few afternoon storms (some of which could be strong). There are some indications storms could be even stronger on Thursday with plenty of both instability and wind shear in the atmosphere.

The humidity will finally drop on Friday with a cooler northeasterly wind. A few lingering showers are likely as well. High temperatures will only be near 70 degrees!

It looks like we’ll dry out just in time for the weekend with clouds breaking for some sun on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Storms through 8-10 PM. Humid with areas of fog. Low: Near 70.

Thursday: Warm, humid, chance a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, less humid. A few showers likely. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri