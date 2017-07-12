× Silver Alert issued for Cheshire woman who’s been missing since Wednesday morning

CHESHIRE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 53-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Cheshire police said Kelly Ann Effa was last seen at 6 a.m. She is 5’5”, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Effa was last seen wearing a white tank top with a blue design and tan shorts.

Police said she told family members she was heading out for a walk on the Cheshire bike path. Effa left on foot and her car is still parked at home in the driveway. Police said the walk was characteristic of her usual morning routine and there was nothing to indicate anything was out of place to loved ones.

Officers said her disappearance is not being considered suspicious at this time and they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.