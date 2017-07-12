USO and CARA keep America’s military service members connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Jim Fleming, President of The Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association and Cathy de Silva, Chief Development Officer for the USO.

It is the USO's mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. That is a great fit with CARA's summertime mission to raise awareness and funds for local troops and their families!

You can support the Connecticut National Guard Foundation Saturday at your local car dealer’s Cookout for the Troops, a statewide event in partnership with FOX61 Expect More Hope, to benefit Connecticut’s military members, their families and the organizations that support them. To learn more click here. http://fox61.com/category/cookout/

