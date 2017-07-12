× West Hartford restaurant Besito owes $250K in back rent

WEST HARTFORD – A popular Mexican restaurant in West Hartford that abruptly closed its doors earlier this week allegedly owes its landlord more than $250,000 in back rent, according to court documents obtained by the Hartford Courant.

Besito suddenly closed their Blue Back Square location on Monday. Management had left a sign on the door, saying the restaurant could not come to a leasing agreement.

Besito opened in 2009 and has been consistently voted as a Top Mexican Restaurant by multiple magazines.

Court documents show that Besito owed $250,646.66 in back rent to SOF-IX Blue Back Square Holdings, L.P. According to the affidavit, Blue Black Square sent a letter to the restaurant’s general manager, demanding the restaurant make a payment on its lease back in May.