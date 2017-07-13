Body of missing Pennsylvania man found among other human remains

NEW HOPE, Pa. – Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania say the body of one of four men who had been missing since last week has been found.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub identified the victim as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. He was found in what was described as a 12.5 foot deep common grave on a property that has been the center of the investigation.

“This is a homicide, make no mistake about it,” Weintraub said.

Additional human remains were found inside the grave, but have not been identified yet.

Finocchiaro was last seen on July 7. He and three other men – 19-year-old Jimi Patrick, 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, and 21-year-old Tom Meo – all went missing within miles of each other over the course of several days last week.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested in connection to the case. 20-year-old Cosmo Dinardo is accused of stealing and then trying to sell Meo’s car, with the missing man’s diabetes medicine still inside.

Authorities say the property where the grave was found belongs to Dinardo’s parents.