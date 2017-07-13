Caught on Camera: East Windsor police searching for suspects who allegedly stole a pick-up truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Police are searching for two individuals who allegedly stole a classic red 1970 Ford F-100.

East Windsor police said the incident caught on camera, occurred Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Broad Brook. Around 8:20 p.m., police took to Facebook stating that the truck was found in South Windsor.

The wanted individuals drove up in what is believed to be a grey or silver Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with extended cab, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Windsor police at 860-292-8240.