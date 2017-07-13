Cizek family participate in a USO military appreciation program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Meg Scranton, Chairperson of The Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association, and Amanda Cizek, wife of LCDR Robert Cizek stopped by FOX61 to speak with Erika Arias about how the USO has helped Cizek's family.

Amanda’s husband was deployed several times has gotten support from the USO. His family participated in a military appreciation program that allowed his kids to pick out new bikes and attend a Black Wolves Lacrosse game.

It is the USO's mission to strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. That is a great fit with CARA's summertime mission to raise awareness and funds for local troops and their families!

You can support USO Connecticut this Saturday, July 15th, at your local car dealer’s Cookout for the Troops, a statewide event in partnership with FOX61 Expect More Hope, to benefit Connecticut’s military members, their families and the organizations that support them. Click here to learn more