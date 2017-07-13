Cloudy, cooler, Friday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front touched off strong to severe storms that had a history of producing damaging winds, torrential rains, and frequent lightning. We already had reports of damaging winds, causing scattered power outages across parts of Connecticut, especially in Ansonia where multiple reports of trees and wires down. These strong storms have moved away now that the cold front has passed through Connecticut.

Any lingering showers will taper off and we will be left with clouds and spotty drizzle overnight, setting the stage for a much cooler Friday with a northeasterly wind. A few lingering showers are likely as well. High temperatures will only be near 70 degrees!

It looks like we'll dry out just in time for the weekend with clouds breaking for some sun on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will continue to supply plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures through at least the first half of next week.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Showers ending, otherwise, cloudy, cooler. Low: Low-mid 60s.

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, less humid, with a few showers and spotty drizzle likely. High: 70.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Monday: Sunny, warm & pleasant. High: Mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm & more humid, chance for a late day storm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 85-90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for a late day storm. High: Upper 80s.

