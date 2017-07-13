× Dave & Busters to open at Connecticut Post Mall

MILFORD — The Connecticut Post Mall announced that they will be adding a Dave & Busters in the spring of 2018.

They describe it as the “entertainment anchor of Connecticut Post Mall”.

“We are thrilled to have Dave & Buster’s join the Connecticut Post Mall community,” says Dan Kiley, general manager of the mall. “Our goal is to enhance and elevate the overall consumer experience and the inclusion of Dave & Buster’s is a tribute to our commitment to provide our shoppers with a best-in-class retail, dining, and entertainment destination.”

They say that the new Dave & Busters will have hundreds of arcade games and massive screens for sports viewing alongside their chef-crafted menu and their one-of-a-kind cocktails.

Dave & Buster’s currently operates 100 locations across the US and Canada and will be looking to fill more than 200 new jobs.