HARTFORD — Today is National French Fry Day, so whether you like them shoestring, curly, crinkle-cut or waffle – grab some ketchup and celebrate!

The exact origin of the hot, crispy, and highly addictive snack is unclear.

The earliest known reference to “french fried potatoes” appeared in 1856 in a cookbook called “Cookery for Maids of All Work.”

Some believe the term “french fries” came from Belgium, not France, during World War I after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.