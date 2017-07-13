Lighting an important element in the 2017 Home of Disctinction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Home of Distinction, a future show house under construction in Southington, will show us how lighting can be used as an important design element.

Connecticut Lighting Centers in Hartford proves that light doesn't have to be used only for its practical function, but also as an art form.

The family business, opened since 1972, said that their LED flush mounts are changing the landscape of lighting. With today's LED lights, you can transform all kinds of objects into lights. Even traditional fixtures can take an LED bulb, which Connecticut Lighting Centers mentioned is better for the environment. Plus, they're affordable, easy to set up, and easy to take down.

The Home of Distinction will also feature beautiful outdoor lanterns.

Tours are coming in September and will benefit Bread For Life.

Watch the progress of Home of Distinction on Tuesdays and Thursdays on FOX 61.