Man arrested for Norwich murder in 2015 sues Connecticut Department of Corrections

HARTFORD – Jean Jacques, an illegal immigrant convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of then 25-year-old Casey Chadwick, has filed two civil lawsuits against the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections.

In 2015, police arrested Jacques after Chadwick’s boyfriend found her body stabbed and shoved into her closet in her Norwich apartment. DNA processed from the scene matched Jacques’ DNA, leading police to charge him in Chadwick’s death.

Now, Jacques is suing the Department of Corrections for what happened after his arrest. Jacques is asking for $50,000 in damages for sexual harassment and assault. He is also asking for $500,000 in damages in a second suit for what he claims is violence and abuse directed towards him.

In the handwritten complaints Jacques filed in late June, he revealed graphic incidents in which he was mistreated by correctional officers, nurses, and doctors. He recalls being sexually harassed during his strip search and being denied basic human rights, such as hygiene, food, and medication, after sustaining a head injury in prison.