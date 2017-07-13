× Manchester dentist faces sexual assault charges

MANCHESTER — A Manchester dentist is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault.

Dr. Jatinder Sharma will face a judge today in Manchester Superior Court. He is looking at two counts of sexual assault and one count of breach of peace after a former female employee said he made unwanted and aggressive advances toward her.

Sharma works at Signature Smiles in Manchester with his wife, who is also a dentist. Their website describes the practice as a “devoted husband and wife team.”

According to the Hartford Courant, a former female employee went to police back in May saying that Sharma touched her inappropriately and tried to convince her to have sex. The article states he forcefully tried to kiss her while continuing to grope her.

The alleged incident took place in his car as the two were on their way to purchase supplies for the office.

The woman also told police that Sharma showed her explicit pictures of himself and other woman.

She quit that day.

Sharma posted $100,000 bail and was released.