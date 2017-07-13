Meriden police seek help in identifying vandalism suspects

MERIDEN – Police are looking for the identity of the male and female involved in vandalism shown in the photos above.

On the night of July 4 at 24 Colony Street in Meriden, the two suspects used stencils to spray paint graffiti on the side of the building in numerous places. The female appears to have a large tattoo on her left thigh.

Anyone with information on these two suspects is asked to call or text Officer Witkin at 203-819-2865 or email him at jwitkin@meridenct.gov.