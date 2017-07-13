× Danbury woman, accused of abandoning Danbury newborn, turns herself into police

DANBURY — Danbury Police say Anny Castillo, 22, of Danbury, turned herself in on an active warrant that the Danbury Police Department held.

The warrant was the result of an investigation by the Danbury Police Special Victim’s Unit after the discovery of the a newborn baby boy behind a grocery store around 11:40 p.m. on May 21st.

The baby was wrapped in women’s clothing when he was found. Images of that clothing that were made public helped lead police to the mother early Friday.

The person that found the baby quickly called 911. Danbury police found the baby and admitted him to the neonatal care unit at Danbury Hospital.

Police arrested Castillo on child abandonment, risk of injury, and cruelty to persons.

Connecticut does have a safe haven law. Under the law — any parent can give up their baby up to 30 days old, no questions asked. They can bring the newborn to any hospital throughout the state.

Nurses are trained to take the baby and contact the Department of Children and Families, to find the child a safe home.

The safe haven law has been used 27 times since it was passed in the year 2000. Eleven babies have been saved in the past five years