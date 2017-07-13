× New Haven police investigating after home invasion at on Academy Street

NEW HAVEN — Police say detectives are on the scene at 28 Academy Street in New Haven after they say there was a home invasion.

Police say around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the residence on Academy Street after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman in her basement apartment. The woman had been assaulted be an intruder, leaving her with sounds to her face and head. The victim was rushed to Yale-New Haven hospital in critical condition, but has since been in stable condition.

There’s no description of the suspect at this time.

New Haven detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and speaking with neighbors.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.