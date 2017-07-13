× Norwich police seize cash and electronics in drug bust

NORWICH — Police said they busted three people for dealing drugs.

Police said they seized a sizable amount of drugs, cash, and an elaborate surveillance and communication system.

Police said on Wednesday they seized a total of 27.4 grams of heroin, 22.4 grams of cocaine, 2.8 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 13 suboxone strips, 11 transdermal fentanyl patches, five ecstasy pills and 47.6 grams of MDMA packaged for sale on Wednesday.

Police said they also seized $6,900 in cash, an elaborate surveillance and communication system, and items used for the packaging and processing drugs.

Police acted on search warrants served at 171 Boswell Avenue and 29 Oakridge Street in Norwich, and arrested David Matthew and Tony Strothers of Norwich, and Crysta Wydra of Gales Ferry.

Matthews was charged with possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a hallucinogen with intent to sell, four counts of possession of narcotics, four counts of possession of narcotics with intention to sell, and operating a drug factory. He was held on a $250,000 bail and is due in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

Strothers was charged with possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of crack cocaine with intention to sell. He was also held on a bail and is due to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.

Wydra was charged with possession of crack cocaine and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $20,000 bail and is due to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Wednesday, July 26.