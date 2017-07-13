× PD: Stafford man admitted to having sex with 12-year-old girl

STAFFORD — A Stafford man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a minor.

On Thursday, Stafford police said Matthew Noto, 20, turned himself in following an arrest warrant stemming from an incident that occurred in June. Police said Nato admitted to having sex with a 12-year-old girl, but thought she was 15.

According to the affidavit, DCF was tipped off by one of the girl’s elementary school classmates after rumors of her being pregnant.

Noto is charged with sexual assault to a victim less than 13-years-old and risk of injury to a minor. Noto posted a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court later this month.

You can read the full affidavit here.