HARTFORD - Vinny is a neutered pit bull, estimated to be anywhere from 3-5 years old.

He is said to be like a Jeep -- built like a truck, but faster and more fun to drive. He is a big, clunky boy, but is silly, fun, and is always smiling looking for a good time.

Vinny will require a physically strong handler, or someone with good "pack leader" skills that can manage him mentally. He gets along with other dogs for the most part, but could be a lot to handle for a dog who doesn't like physical play.

He needs an active home--somewhere he can go for walks and even hikes or bike rides.

To learn more about Vinny, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.