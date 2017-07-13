Recipe – Asian Chicken Salad

HARTFORD -- Taylor Grant Greenberg, The Little Chef That Could, stopped by FOX61's morning show to give us her recipe for Asian Chicken Salad.
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
- 1 cup of chicken, shredded
- 2 cups of romaine, chopped
- 1 cup of purple cabbage, chopped
- 2 cups of green cabbage, shredded
- 1/3 cup of scallions, chopped
- 1/2 cup matchstick carrots
Toppings
- 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (if its your thing!)
- 1/4 cup mint, chopped
- 1/4 cup peanuts, chopped
- 1/2 cup mandarin oranges
Dressing
- 3 tbsp of peanut butter
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- squirt of siracha
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 3 tbsp honey
- juice from 1/2 lime
- Toss salad ingredients in a large bowl
- Whisk dressing ingredients together, adding water if too thick
- Toss dressing with salad and top with the remaining toppings
- Serve cold or room temperature
41.763711 -72.685093