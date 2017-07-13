Recipe – Asian Chicken Salad

HARTFORD -- Taylor Grant Greenberg,  The Little Chef That Could, stopped by FOX61's morning show to give us her recipe for Asian Chicken Salad.

ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD

  • 1 cup of chicken, shredded
  • 2 cups of romaine, chopped
  • 1 cup of purple cabbage, chopped
  • 2 cups of green cabbage, shredded
  • 1/3 cup of scallions, chopped
  • 1/2 cup matchstick carrots

Toppings

  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (if its your thing!)
  • 1/4 cup mint, chopped
  • 1/4 cup peanuts, chopped
  • 1/2 cup mandarin oranges

Dressing

  • 3 tbsp of peanut butter
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • squirt of siracha
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 3 tbsp honey
  • juice from 1/2 lime
  1. Toss salad ingredients in a large bowl
  2. Whisk dressing ingredients together, adding water if too thick
  3. Toss dressing with salad and top with the remaining toppings
  4. Serve cold or room temperature
