Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of Connecticut

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM. Storms today have the ability to produce damaging winds, torrential rain, hail and frequent lightning. We have already had one report of damaging winds today around 1:30 PM in Ansonia with multiple reports of trees and wires down. There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for periods of heavy rain that could cause ponding on the roads and make it tough to get around.

While the strongest storms will be around through 9 PM, scattered showers/a few rumbles of thunder are possible into the overnight hours as a powerful cold front moves through causing a BIG drop in temperatures for Friday.

The humidity will finally drop on Friday with a cooler northeasterly wind. A few lingering showers are likely as well. High temperatures will only be near 70 degrees!

It looks like we’ll dry out just in time for the weekend with clouds breaking for some sun on Saturday and highs in the low 80s. Sunday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Stormy through 9-10 PM with areas of rain and thunder persisting overnight. Low: Low-mid 60s.

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, less humid. A few showers likely. High: Low 70s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

