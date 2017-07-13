× Swimming area in Rocky Neck closed for weekend due to high bacteria

HARTFORD — DEEP closes swim area at Rocky Neck State Park after weekly test showed bacteria level was too high.

The water at Rocky Neck will be retested Monday with results available Tuesday morning, said DEEP. The swim area at the park can be reopened Tuesday if the test results show bacteria levels have dropped to safe levels.

DEEP said samples from these swimming areas are analyzed at a Department of Public Health lab. Samples are analyzed for indicator bacteria, which are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection officials to evaluate the potential contamination of waterbodies.