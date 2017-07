× Van rolls over on I-84 westbound in Southington; right, left lane closed

SOUTHINGTON — State police said a can rolled over on Interstate 84 in Southington and has partially shut the highway down.

Police said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. westbound by exit 31. At this time, the right, center lane is closed and traffic is backed up.

No injuries have been reported.

