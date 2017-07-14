× Candlelight vigil planned for Sunday for missing Middletown woman

MIDDLETOWN — Family and friends of a missing Middletown woman will get together this weekend to hold a vigil and plead to the public for information.

Nina Coe disappeared two years ago and her family said the lack of clues is only adding to their pain. Coe has been missing since July 16, 2015. It is suspected foul play has played in her disappearance as it is not in her character to lose contact with her family for such a lengthy period of time, according to Middletown police.

Back in 2016, Coe’s brother, Michael Plourde, said “this is devastating. We have dreams about her, we cry, we don’t sleep. This is an everyday occurrence for us. We need closure, we need to find out where she’s at. Someone knows something out there and we need you to come forward.”

Gov. Malloy signed an offer of reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons found guilty of a crime committed against Nina Coe in relation to her disappearance. A reward of up to $20,000 was granted.