BETHANY – Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 69 and Route 63 due to a multi-vehicle accident Friday evening.

Due to the road closure, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

#cttraffic Route 42 in Bethany closed between Rt. 63 & Rt. 69 for accident with life threatening injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 14, 2017

