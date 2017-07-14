× Danbury woman, arrested after abandoning newborn at grocery store, due in court today

DANBURY – Anny Castillo, 22, arrested after abandoning her newborn at a grocery store in Danbury, is due in court today, July 14, at 9:15 A.M.

On May 21 at 11:38 P.M., police received a call from a person who said they found a baby near the Polla Supermarket on Main Street. When they arrived, they were directed by the caller to the back of the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street where they quickly located the baby wrapped in women’s clothing. Medical personnel determined the newborn was a boy, and he was admitted to the Neo Natal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.

On July 13 around 1:40 P.M., Anny Castillo turned herself in on an active warrant. Castillo was charged with abandonment of a child under the age of 6, risk of injury, and cruelty to persons. She was released on a $1500 bond.

Connecticut does have a safe haven law. Under the law — any parent can give up their baby up to 30 days old, no questions asked. They can bring the newborn to any hospital throughout the state.

Nurses are trained to take the baby and contact the Department of Children and Families, to find the child a safe home.

The safe haven law has been used 27 times since it was passed in the year 2000. Eleven babies have been saved in the past five years.