Daytrippers: Heading for the hills in Kent

KENT -- Getting in gear happens in style in Kent, and it helps when the backdrop is the vast acreage of Lake Waramaug State Park.

The Bicycle Tour Company offers trips of all types from their Kent headquarters and they've put on some serious mileage over the years.

"This is our 20th anniversary," said Sal Lilienthal, the owner of the Bicycle Tour Company.

Lilienthal acts as tour guide, bike tech, and, because he is also the author of a book about Revolutionary War battles, he also acts as the occasional historian during bike excursions.

"We do all sorts of trips for groups, corporations, families, friends," he said.

Lilienthal saidthe scenery along the lake is tough to top. "It's probably one of the most beautiful places in the world,"

The trip we journeyed on was an 8-mile trip around Lake Waramaug which is about one of the more level rides in the Litchfield Hills.

"It's fun but you can take it easy too and that's kind of difficult in the Litchfield Hills to find a flat ride like this," Lilienthal said.

Summer and Autumn are the most popular times for the Bicycle Tour Company, to find out more about their trips and rentals click here.