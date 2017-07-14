× Guilford firefighter charged with workers’ compensation fraud

GUILFORD — The Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office says that a Guilford firefighter was charged with worker’s compensation fraud.

Michael Hudd, 55, of Milford, is being charged with fraud after claiming he was injured in March, 2016 but was then seen seeing up equipment and performing with a band.

Officials say Hudd reported being injured while working as a firefighter for the Town of Guilford. Hudd received more than $21,000 in Workers’ Compensation benefits based on his claim of having no work capacity of any kind, and not earning any money outside of the disability payment.

On 4 separate occasions, while collecting his benefits, Hudd was seen playing drums for a local band called the RUm Runners and also lifting, moving, and setting up the band’s equipment.

Hud was released on a promise to appear at New Haven Superior Court on July 19th.