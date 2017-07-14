× Hartford police to host gun buyback program

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department is hosting another neighborhood gun buyback event Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Johnson Stewart Community Center at 127 Martin Street in Hartford.

Several community partners have been active in assisting set up this event, including St. Francis Hospital, MUAV, Compass Peacebuilders, the Newtown Action Alliance and others from our faith community. Please spread the word. I’ve attached our flyers for the event.

Guns can be turned in anonymously.

Here is what you can get for turning in your gun:

$450 gift card for an assault rifle

$250 gift card for a semi-automatic handgun

$150 gift card for a revolver

$100 gift card for a shotgun/rifle